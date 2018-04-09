› Home ›
No. 25 LSU downs No. 8 Miami
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:32pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Brossette and Joe Burrow waited a long time for their chance to be impact players. They helped No. 25 LSU make a strong opening statement.
Brossette ran for 125 yards with his first two career touchdowns and grad transfer quarterback Burrow, who appeared in 10 games the past two seasons at Ohio State, won his first college start as the Tigers beat No. 8 Miami 33-17 on Sunday night.
“I knew I needed to be patient and humble, and that my time would come,” said Brossette, who had only 96 yards rushing all last season for the Tigers as a third-string junior.
