› Home ›
Ragin’ Cajuns cook up win over Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 1:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
LAFAYETTE — The Grambling State University football team got an early 22-yard field goal by Garrett Urban, but the Tigers could not sustain the lead as Louisiana-Lafayette used a 21-point first quarter in picking up a 49-17 victory on Saturday night at Cajun Field.
After ULL went three-and-out on its first possession, Grambling State set up shop at its own 43. On the very first play from scrimmage for the Tigers offense, Geremy Hickbottom connected with Quintin Guice for 47 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 10.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos