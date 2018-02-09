  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ragin’ Cajuns cook up win over Grambling

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 1:35am
in
Leader Sports Service
sports3.jpg
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Grambling State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom (19) dives into the end zone during Saturday’s loss at Louisiana-Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE — The Grambling State University football team got an early 22-yard field goal by Garrett Urban, but the Tigers could not sustain the lead as Louisiana-Lafayette used a 21-point first quarter in picking up a 49-17 victory on Saturday night at Cajun Field.

After ULL went three-and-out on its first possession, Grambling State set up shop at its own 43. On the very first play from scrimmage for the Tigers offense, Geremy Hickbottom connected with Quintin Guice for 47 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 10.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share