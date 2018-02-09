  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech wins turnover-filled opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 1:29am
Bulldogs outlast South Alabama, 30-27
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Jaqwis Dancy (23) rushed for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead Louisiana Tech to a 30-26 win over South Alabama Saturday night at Ladd Peebles Memorial Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. — Junior J’Mar Smith directed a late fourth quarter touchdown drive, leading Louisiana Tech to a 30-27 win over South Alabama on a turnover-plagued Saturday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Junior Jaqwis Dancy rushed for a career-high 144 yards and two scores despite sitting most of the second half with cramps while sophomore Israel Tucker added a career-high 82 rushing yards as Tech amassed 231 yards on the ground in the win.

