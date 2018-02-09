› Home ›
Cedar Creek falls at Loyola
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018
T. Scott Boatright
SHREVEPORT — Loyola Prep aired it out Friday night as the Flyers passed their way to a 42-14 win over Cedar Creek in the season opener for both teams.
Flyers quarterback Jacob Allen threw four touchdowns and totaled 312 passing yards while connecting on 18-of-27 attempts.
“It was a tough deal defending those guys four wide,” Cedar Creek offensive coordinator Charles Scott said of facing Loyola’s spread offense. “We’re going to have to go back and make some corrections.”
