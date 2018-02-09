  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cedar Creek falls at Loyola

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 12:35am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek running back Lane Blue (5) fights his way into the end zone during the Cougars’ 42-14 loss Friday night to Loyola Prep in Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT — Loyola Prep aired it out Friday night as the Flyers passed their way to a 42-14 win over Cedar Creek in the season opener for both teams.

Flyers quarterback Jacob Allen threw four touchdowns and totaled 312 passing yards while connecting on 18-of-27 attempts.

“It was a tough deal defending those guys four wide,” Cedar Creek offensive coordinator Charles Scott said of facing Loyola’s spread offense. “We’re going to have to go back and make some corrections.”

