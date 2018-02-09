› Home ›
Bearcats put beat down on Neville
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 12:29am
Ruston High opens season with 41-7 victory over the Tigers
T. Scott Boatright
The Bearcats roared out of the gates with four first quarter touchdowns Friday as the Bearcats raced to a 41-7 win over Neville in the season opener for both teams Friday night on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Ruston dominated offensively and defensively, outgaining the Tigers 411 yards to 239 yards of total offense.
