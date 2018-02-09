  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats put beat down on Neville

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/02/2018 - 12:29am
Ruston High opens season with 41-7 victory over the Tigers
T. Scott Boatright
Photos by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Ruston junior defensive back Tyler Mansfield ended up intercepting the ball on this third quarter pass play during the Bearcats win over Neville Saturday night at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

The Bearcats roared out of the gates with four first quarter touchdowns Friday as the Bearcats raced to a 41-7 win over Neville in the season opener for both teams Friday night on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

Ruston dominated offensively and defensively, outgaining the Tigers 411 yards to 239 yards of total offense.

