School district raises $80,000 toward United Way campaign

Special Education, Pupil Appraisal and Youth Rescue Center educator Tyler Price, second from left, won more than $2,000 worth of prizes in a raffle for the United Way Pacesetter Campaign. Pictured with Price are, from left, Lincoln Parish ACHIEVE coordinator Cathi Cox-Boniol, Tiffany White, resource development manager for Lincoln and Union parishes at United Way of Northeast Louisiana; Jessica Hughes, United Way of Northeast Louisiana resource development and community impact coordinator; and Michelle Tolar, United Way of Northeast Louisiana director of development.
Lincoln Parish school district faculty, staff and administration helped raise more than $80,000 during the Pacesetter Campaign for United Way of Northeast Louisiana — approximately $2,000 more than last year’s campaign.
The money raised during the campaign goes toward supporting United Way partnerships and initiatives in both Lincoln and Union parishes.
