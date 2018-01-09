› Home ›
School board to consider fire settlement
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/01/2018 - 11:44pm
Salary supplement checks, budget also on agenda
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Parish School Board will be asked Tuesday to accept a $4.5 million insurance settlement resulting from the October 2017 fire that destroyed the main building of the Paul E. Slaton Head Start Center on Oakdale Street.
The board-owned building was leased to Head Start.
Discussion of the proposed insurance settlement is among the items on the school board’s agenda for its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The meeting will be held at the school system’s Central Office on Farmerville Street, and is open to the public.
Other agenda items include:
