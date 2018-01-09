› Home ›
RCT holds RusTony Awards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/01/2018 - 11:43pm
Heather Small Hawley
The occupants of the Dixie Center of the Arts quieted as Steele Moegle took the stage Thursday night as the Ruston Community Theatre held its 28th annual RusTony Awards.
Moegle, president of the Ruston Community Theatre, hosted the event andthanked everyone for their time in making the 2017-18 season one to remember while also looking toward the future.
“I was really happy that we were able to offer the variety of showings that we had this year,” she said. “Next year, we will also have a good variety of productions and I am excited about that.”
