› Home ›
Doves come in seven different varieties
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/01/2018 - 9:10pm
in
Glynn Harris
With little fanfare, dove season kicked off Saturday.
To be honest, opening day slipped up on me; I usually write something about the upcoming season but this year, it sneaked up leaving me with the option of writing about doves after opening weekend.
The first of the three-way split seasons opened in the North Zone (see Wildlife and Fisheries regulations as to the location of the line separating North from South zones) from Saturday through Sept. 23 giving hunters a long weekend to engage in the year’s first hunting season.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos