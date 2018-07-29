› Home ›
‘The Unafraid’ to air Sept. 20
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:56pm
Event: “The Unafraid,” independent film screening with filmmaker Q&A, sponsored by Gale and Willis Reed
Date: 7 p.m., Sept. 20
Details: NCLAC presents “The Unafraid,” part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. “The Unafraid” is a feature length documentary that tells about the plight of DACA students in Georgia.
Location: Dixie Center for the Arts
Cost: $5 general admission, $3 students, NCLAC members free
Extra info: Tickets at the door. Heather Courtney will be here for an after-film Q&A. A pre-film Lawn Party will be held from 5:30-6:45.
