Wind Ensemble on tap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:56pm
Event: Shreveport Regional Wind Ensemble with Denene Stringfellow and Jane Givens on vocals
Date: 7 p.m., Sept. 11
Details: Dixie Center for the Art’s season opener, sponsored by Annette and Johnny Maxwell
Location: Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N. Vienna St., Ruston
Cost: $20 or a Dixie season ticket
Extra info: Call the Box Office for your ticket at (318) 255-1450
