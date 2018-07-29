› Home ›
ARToberfest tickets on sale
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:54pm
in
Event: Rock the Railroad Bulldog Reveal
Date: 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 7
Details: Ruston Cultural District will reveal the Bulldog Project’s completed bulldogs, with food trucks, a concert by Judge & the Jury and a Louisiana Tech University pep rally
Location: Railroad Park, downtown Ruston
Cost: Free to attend
Extra info: A Bulldog Brochure will be available at the event that notes the locations for each of the bulldogs; one will be located at Railroad Park
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos