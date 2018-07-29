› Home ›
‘Portraits’ exhibit set for Sept. 13
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:53pm
Event: “Portraits,” an art exhibition reception at Ruston Artisans
Date: 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 13
Details: Ruston Artisans presents works by Jerry Berg, Cara Beth Buie, Whitney Causey, Julie Crews, Nicole Duet, Frank Hamrick, Danny Helms, Peter Jones, Hooshang Khorasani, Charlie Meeds, Amanda Roe, Ricky Sikes and Lacey Stinson
Location: Ruston Artisans, 203 W. Alabama Ave.
Cost: Free to attend; works for sale
Extra info: Exhibition will be open through September
