Holiday Art Crawl details announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:53pm
Leader News Service

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announced this year’s plans for Holiday Art Crawl, which will be held Nov. 15-17 in Downtown Ruston.

On the evenings of the Art Crawl, artists will be displaying their work in shops from 5 to 9 p.m. around downtown Ruston.

Scheduled musical performances and artistic demonstrations will be held throughout the same evenings.

The morning of Nov. 17 will feature Sprout Hour, a craft session for kids, and Holiday Art Brawl, an art competition for adults, which will both be held at the Historic Fire Station.

