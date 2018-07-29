› Home ›
Holiday Art Crawl details announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:53pm
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announced this year’s plans for Holiday Art Crawl, which will be held Nov. 15-17 in Downtown Ruston.
On the evenings of the Art Crawl, artists will be displaying their work in shops from 5 to 9 p.m. around downtown Ruston.
Scheduled musical performances and artistic demonstrations will be held throughout the same evenings.
The morning of Nov. 17 will feature Sprout Hour, a craft session for kids, and Holiday Art Brawl, an art competition for adults, which will both be held at the Historic Fire Station.
