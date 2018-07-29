  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
NCLAC prepares for ARToberfest

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:51pm
Jessica Slaughter
Submitted photo - Liz Zanca and Mary Jane Riley volunteer as ticket takers at ARToberfest 2017.

Tomorrow is a big day for us.

Tickets go on sale for our biggest fundraiser of the year: ARToberfest!

This year’s date is Oct. 19 at the Norton Building in Downtown Ruston, and it’s our ninth year.

Tickets will be available at Fine Line Supply, 207 N. Trenton St. in Ruston, and online at nclac.org

ARToberfest, sponsored by Gibson’s Fresh Grocer, is NCLAC’s craft beer tasting fundraiser that supports arts programming such as the Southern Circuit Independent Film series and Holiday Art Crawl.

