Library business center proposal could help community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:46pm
Heather Small Hawley
Earlier this month, the Lincoln Parish Library Board of Control heard a proposal from Michael Stogsdill-Bricker, of the library’s research and reader’s services department, to create a career and business center inside the library.
While the plans are just at the beginning stages, Stogsdill-Bricker said he has high hopes for the potential inclusion.
