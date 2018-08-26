Prep football season to kick off

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018
T. Scott Boatright
It’s time — football season is finally officially here.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off tonight with Ruston High playing at home while Cedar Creek and Lincoln Preparatory School start things off on the road.
Ruston begins its season against longtime rival Neville starting at 7 p.m. on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Anytime the Bearcats meet the Tigers it’s a big game. But after Ruston snapped Neville’s 50-game home win streak with a 19-10 last year, things get even bigger.
Neville leads the all-time series with RHS, which dates back to 1931, 48-40-13.
