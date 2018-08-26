› Home ›
Bearcats top Denham Springs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:25pm
The Ruston High School volleyball team escaped in a close one Thursday night as the Bearcats went on the to beat Denham Springs in a five-set match. RHS won 24-26, 14-25, 25-8. 25-21 and 15-21. Anna Kate Inman (13, above) totaled nine kills in the matched while Anna Pody added 10 aces and 15 kills. Meg Roeder chipped in with 11 kills while Abby Ambrose made 46 assists. RHS will next play in the Woodlawn Tournament in Baton Rouge this weekend.
