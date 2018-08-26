› Home ›
Bulldogs to begin at South Alabama
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:24pm
in
Leader Sports Service
MOBILE, Ala. — Louisiana Tech is set to kick off year six under head coach Skip Holtz as the Bulldogs prepare to open the 2018 season on the road at South Alabama on Saturday night.
The game is set to kick off at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
Tomorrow night’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers, while fans can tune in to the radio broadcast on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ-FM (107.5). Fans can also access audio from LA Tech’s radio broadcast for free through the LA Tech Mobile X app or the Red Peach Media app.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos