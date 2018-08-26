› Home ›
G-Men to kick things off at Louisiana-Lafayette
The Grambling State University football team will kick off its first game of the season as the Tigers begin the two-game season-opening road swing against University of Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Grambling State will broadcast the game on the Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The Tigers’ broadcast crew of Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Leon Thomas and Nick Harrison will call all of the action.
The game can be heard in Ruston (KPCH 99.3 FM) and will be streaming online at www.gsutigers.com. Additionally, the game seen live on ESPN3 (Dan McDonald and Gerald Broussard).
