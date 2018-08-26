› Home ›
Dove season opens Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 12:21pm
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding dove hunters that a new regulation governing the type of shot dove hunters may use on LDWF Wildlife Management Areas and LDWF leased dove fields will be in effect for the 2017-18 hunting season. Dove season begins throughout Louisiana at daylight on Saturday.
Hunters on those areas will be limited to the use of non-toxic shot, size 6 and smaller for dove hunting. To see a list of LDWF leased dove fields and public dove hunting opportunities on WMAs, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/dove .
