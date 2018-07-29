› Home ›
Community outpouring
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:53pm
K-9 officer’s death prompts global response
Nancy Bergeron
There’s a small plastic bag of pennies lying on the credenza just inside Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Williams’ office. Each of the pennies has the image of a cross cut out of it.
The coins are among a growing list of items the LPSO has received since one of its K-9 officers was fatally shot in the line of duty Aug. 17.
