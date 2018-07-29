  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Community outpouring

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:53pm
K-9 officer’s death prompts global response
Nancy Bergeron
PI 3.jpg
Submitted photos - At the top, a photo illustration was sent to the LPSO in honor of Boco’s service. Above, a woman in Germany sent her condolences in the form of a drawing of Boco.

There’s a small plastic bag of pennies lying on the credenza just inside Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Williams’ office. Each of the pennies has the image of a cross cut out of it.

The coins are among a growing list of items the LPSO has received since one of its K-9 officers was fatally shot in the line of duty Aug. 17.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

