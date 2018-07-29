› Home ›
Lincoln Parish Library to host card sign-up event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:46pm
Heather Small Hawley
As students prepare to head back to school, there is one essential school supply that requires no shopping and doesn’t cost a penny and is great for the whole family — it’s a library card.
For the whole month of September, Lincoln Parish Library is joining with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, to encourage parents, caregivers and students to obtain a free library card that will enrich, inspire, and educate the entire family.
