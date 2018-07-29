› Home ›
Williams: Boco's death has touched people
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:43pm
So far, the post has reached 1.2 million people, been shared 10,000 times and evoked more than 7,500 comments.
“The news of the death of the dog has really, really touched people,” William said.
And not just in Lincoln Parish.
A Girl Scout troop in Colorado sent a bag of stars cut from flags, enough so that each of the department’s deputies could have one.
A woman in Germany sent sketches of Boco.
The department has also received blankets and flags memorializing their fallen colleague.
“It pulls your heart strings,” Williams said.
