Williams: Boco’s death has touched people

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:43pm
Submitted photos - Left, Gina Jones, of Ruston, gives a donation to the LPSO’s Stephen Williams to go toward the purchase of another K-9. Right, Whitetails Unlimited representatives recently made a donation to the LPSO office in honor of Boco. Pictured from left are Nathan Scheer, Daniel Taylor, Cullen Simmons, LPSO’s Stephen Williams and Marty Edmunds. Below, Tractor Supply Store Manager Jerry White, left, stands with LPSO’s Stephen Williams. White said the company wanted to contribute a kennel package to the LPSO in honor of Boco. The kennel and other supplies will be used for Dino, a 2 1/2-year-old belgian malinois, who is now in training at a K-9 facility in Kaplan.

So far, the post has reached 1.2 million people, been shared 10,000 times and evoked more than 7,500 comments.

“The news of the death of the dog has really, really touched people,” William said.
And not just in Lincoln Parish.

A Girl Scout troop in Colorado sent a bag of stars cut from flags, enough so that each of the department’s deputies could have one.

A woman in Germany sent sketches of Boco.

The department has also received blankets and flags memorializing their fallen colleague.
“It pulls your heart strings,” Williams said.

