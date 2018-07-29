› Home ›
New deal for safety-net hospitals worked out
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration announced Wednesday that a deal is done to transfer oversight of the state-owned safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana to a new manager, with boosted costs and more direct involvement from Louisiana State University.
After months of negotiations, Edwards’ chief lawyer Matthew Block said contract terms have been reached to shift day-to-day oversight of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals to a new company jointly operated by southeast Louisiana-based Ochsner Health System and LSU.
