LSU AGCENTER

Rose rosette disease confirmed in Louisiana
Gary Stockton
New reports of rose rosette disease were recently confirmed in commercial landscapes in the Shreveport and Bossier City area.
It is a devastating disease of roses and was first confirmed in Louisiana during fall 2015.
All rose cultivars are susceptible, including Knock Out roses and wild multiflora roses.
Symptoms produced by rose rosette disease are highly variable, depending on the cultivar or species of the rose and the plant’s age.
