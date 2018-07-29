› Home ›
THURSDAYS WITH DART
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:18pm
DART’s training offers new perspectives
Terrie Queen Autrey
Editor’s Note: This is second entry of a two-part column on DART techniques.
In Part I of this column, printed in last Thursday’s edition of the Leader, I talked about DART’s 18th Annual Collaboration is the Key training event, presented by DART Legal Advocate/Rural Program Supervisor, Wanda James.
I began to describe the most eye-opening exercise I have ever sat through, a role-playing activity called “Comings and Goings,” in which conference participants were asked to take on the life and circumstances of a fictitious woman who has been living with domestic violence.
