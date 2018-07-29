› Home ›
MASON’S MEDCAMPS MISSION
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:16pm
in
Mason Andrews is safe on the ground at Subic Bay in the Phillipines, according to his father, Jeb Andrews said in a Facebook post this morning.
“(Mason) had to divert from primary due to thunderstorms at Clark. All is good,” he said.
Another post, made by Jeb Andrews around 9 a.m. this morning, said Mason ran into some issues while over the South China Sea.
