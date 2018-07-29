  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Positive peer pressure for RHS

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:05pm
Javelin standout Kristen Clark returns to make impact on current team
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Above, former Ruston High School and Texas A&M javelin event standout Kristen Clark talked with the 2018-19 RHS track and field teams on Monday afternoon. Below, After her formal talk Clark sat down with some current RHS track and field team members for more advice and understanding about competing and studying on the collegiate level.

Perseverance and positive peer pressure.

That was in full affect Monday afternoon at Ruston High School as former RHS standout javelin thrower Kristen Clark spent time talking with current members of the Bearcats track and field teams.

Clark completed her senior season at Texas A&M earlier this summer with All-American honors, an eighth-place finish in the women’s javelin event at the NCAA Championships and a seventh-place showing at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

She also earned her bachelor’s degree in Math in March.

