› Home ›
Positive peer pressure for RHS
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:05pm
in
Javelin standout Kristen Clark returns to make impact on current team
T. Scott Boatright
Perseverance and positive peer pressure.
That was in full affect Monday afternoon at Ruston High School as former RHS standout javelin thrower Kristen Clark spent time talking with current members of the Bearcats track and field teams.
Clark completed her senior season at Texas A&M earlier this summer with All-American honors, an eighth-place finish in the women’s javelin event at the NCAA Championships and a seventh-place showing at the U.S. Track and Field Championships.
She also earned her bachelor’s degree in Math in March.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos