  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LPJH tops Arcadia

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:50am
in
sports 1.jpg
Submitted photo

The Lincoln Preparatory School Junior High football team held on for a 34-28 win Tuesday night over Arcadia. Leading Lincoln Prep were Chauncy Harper, Kaeleth Edwards, Tyquan Jackson, Deonte Johnson and Trevon Johnson. Pictured from left to right above on the front row are junior high team members Treveontae Walker, Bryson Evans and Nicholas Coleman. Pictured from left to right on the back row are Edwards, Chauncey Harper and Jaiden Page.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share