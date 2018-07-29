› Home ›
LPJH tops Arcadia
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:50am
in
The Lincoln Preparatory School Junior High football team held on for a 34-28 win Tuesday night over Arcadia. Leading Lincoln Prep were Chauncy Harper, Kaeleth Edwards, Tyquan Jackson, Deonte Johnson and Trevon Johnson. Pictured from left to right above on the front row are junior high team members Treveontae Walker, Bryson Evans and Nicholas Coleman. Pictured from left to right on the back row are Edwards, Chauncey Harper and Jaiden Page.
