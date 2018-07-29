› Home ›
Monster Moto: Looks weren’t deceiving
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:30am
Nancy Bergeron
If it sounds too good to be true, and looks too good to be true, it probably is too good to do be true.
That seems to be case with Monster Moto, the youth recreational vehicle maker whose coming to Ruston was hailed as an economic development coup back in April of 2015.
Now the Texas-born company appears headed back to the Lone Star State, leaving the city potentially responsible for picking up the roughly $34,000-a-month rent on the 100,000-square-foot building built especially for Monster Moto if a new tenant isn’t found before the company leaves.
