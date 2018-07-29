› Home ›
Tech winning game of give and take
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:28am
in
Sometimes it’s all about the give and take.
That’s certainly been the case for Louisiana Tech University recently, thanks to school leadership and its alumni.
Tech has been winning the game of give and take in 2018, as was noted last week when Tech was named as the only university in Louisiana recognized for its superior fundraising performance and improvement in the 2018 CASE Educational Fundraising Awards.
Only 82 institutions nationwide, out of more than 500 that were evaluated, received that honor.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos