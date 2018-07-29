› Home ›
Reed wants to create brighter future for higher ed
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:26am
in
Derek J. Amaya
GRAMBLING — Louisiana Board of Regents Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed spoke Tuesday at the Eddie G. Robinson Museum to speak about the future of higher education in Louisiana.
The first year commissioner, who comes after a stint as executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, said she returned to her hometown’s (Lake Charles) state with the hopes of addressing several issues in postsecondary institutions.
