› Home ›
Community college to build new Ruston campus
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:24am
in
School will anchor new technology park
Nancy Bergeron
Delta Community College is getting a new $8 million Ruston campus that will anchor a city-developed technology park aimed at preparing employees for high-tech industry jobs in the region.
“This is about supporting the development of the advanced technology workforce in North Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said as he joined education leaders and other dignitaries here Tuesday to formalize the project and the partnerships it represents.
The new campus will replace the existing campus on James Street, and will be located on acreage east of Louisiana 33 and south of Interstate 20.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos