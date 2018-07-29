  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Community college to build new Ruston campus

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:24am
School will anchor new technology park
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by NANCY BERGERON - Judy Darby, right, shows Ruston Alderman Bruce Siegmund the location of the Delta Community College new Ruston campus and technology park. Darby, a Ruston native, donated land to Delta CC, Louisiana Tech and the city for the project. The dotted white line shows the location of a road the city has agreed to build to access the site. The road connects La. 33 to the U.S. Highway 80.

Delta Community College is getting a new $8 million Ruston campus that will anchor a city-developed technology park aimed at preparing employees for high-tech industry jobs in the region.

“This is about supporting the development of the advanced technology workforce in North Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said as he joined education leaders and other dignitaries here Tuesday to formalize the project and the partnerships it represents.

The new campus will replace the existing campus on James Street, and will be located on acreage east of Louisiana 33 and south of Interstate 20.

