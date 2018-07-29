› Home ›
Bearcats beat Evangel
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:15pm
Abby Ambrose (above) led the way with six aces and 19 assists Monday as the Ruston High School volleyball team beat Evangel in straight sets. Anna Kate Inman added six aces and three kills for the Lady Bearcats, who will next play at Denham Springs on Thursday.
