Techsters take down Warhawks
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/28/2018 - 12:11pm
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team came out on top in the Interstate-20 showdown with Louisiana-Monroe for a fourth straight year and they did so in an overpowering way by a final score of 4-0 on Sunday night at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
Tech (3-1-0) got on the scoreboard very early (in the third minute) and kept its foot on the gas, tacking on another goal in the first period and two more in the second period.
