Techsters soccer team beats Incarnate Word
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:53am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team got back into the win column on Friday night, blanking Incarnate Word 2-0 behind senior Mylene Roy-Ouellet’s multi-goal performance.
It was a complete turnaround from last weekend’s loss as Tech (2-1-0) came out with a lot of intensity, winning almost every loose ball and controlling the majority of the possession.
In the midst of doing so, Roy-Ouellet recorded one goal each in the first half and the second half — the striker’s fifth career multi-goal match — to help give the Lady Techsters the shutout win.
