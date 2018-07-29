› Home ›
GSU soccer falls on road at Idaho
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:51am
Leader Sports Service
MOSCOW, Idaho — Alyssa Ozuna converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Grambling State University women’s soccer team to a win as Idaho defeated the Lady Tigers, 3-1, on Friday night at the Kibbie Dome inside the Kibbie-ASUI Activity Center.
The Vandals (1-2) broke the 0-0 tie in the 13th minute as Myah Merino and Maddie Haas assisted on Morgan Crosby’s goal to give Idaho a 1-0 advantage.
