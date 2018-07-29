› Home ›
Lady Tigers downed in four sets by Nicholls
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:48am
DENTON, Texas — The Grambling State University volleyball team concluded play at the North Texas Tournament on Saturday morning with a four-set (3-1) loss to Nicholls State at the University of North Texas Volleyball Center.
The Colonials (1-2) captured the thrilling four-set match, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23.
Chasity Nicks paced the Lady Tigers (0-3) with nine kills on 27 attempts. Jaivienna Jones and Talicia Lang each recorded eight kills, while Tess Reynolds tallied seven. L’Muriell Thrower and Sheila Borders finished with 19 and 15 assists, respectively.
