Plenty of thrills during 50 years at Aillet Stadium
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:20am
O. K. Davis
Are you kidding me?
On Sept.8, with a 2018 home opener against Southern, Louisiana Tech University will celebrate 50 years of action at Joe Aillet Stadium.
My oh my, have the seasons (and passes) flown by. So many great moments, players and memories.
And here I am, about to sit high in the “Joe” press box, near the area where I covered the first game ever played here in 1968 and prepare for yet another season for the Bulldogs.
Ah, yes, lots of exciting memories.
Among them:
My four best games covered at the “Joe”:
