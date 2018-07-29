› Home ›
RHS falls to Ouachita
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:18am
Lions take 6-0 win in Bayou Jamb action
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — Ouachita Parish turned in the game’s only score in the final two minutes Saturday as the Lions edged past Ruston High School 6-0 in Bayou Jamb action at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.
It wasn’t that Ruston didn’t have chances — the Bearcats opened the second half with a drive all the way down to the Ouachita six yard line before the offense bogged down and a 24-yard field goal attempt drifted wide right.
