RHS falls to Ouachita

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/26/2018 - 1:18am
Lions take 6-0 win in Bayou Jamb action
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston running back Hahsan Jackson led the Bearcats Saturday with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries.

MONROE — Ouachita Parish turned in the game’s only score in the final two minutes Saturday as the Lions edged past Ruston High School 6-0 in Bayou Jamb action at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.

It wasn’t that Ruston didn’t have chances — the Bearcats opened the second half with a drive all the way down to the Ouachita six yard line before the offense bogged down and a 24-yard field goal attempt drifted wide right.

