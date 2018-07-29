Sweet deal disappointing
It’s a bit of an understatement to say we’re disappointed at the recent word that Monster Motor is evidently leaving town.
After everything the city of Ruston did to help lure and keep the maker of youth recreational vehicles here, for the community to feel hurt of the pending departure wouldn’t be unfounded.
But we understand that profit is the name of the business game, and evidently, Monster Moto executives believe their company can make more money by moving back to Texas.
Yet we remember the fanfare on April 15, 2015, when former Gov. Bobby Jindal joined other state, local and regional officials to announce Monster Moto’s coming. Not only did the Texas-bred company select Ruston over possible sites in three other states as its new corporate headquarters, but also, it was bringing its assembly line back to America from China — right to Ruston, Louisiana.
“We are excited about our new corporate neighbor and look forward to company’s involvement in Ruston and North Central Louisiana. As the governor said, it’s ‘a terrific win for the Ruston community,’” this newspaper editorialized days after the announcement.
Monster Moto came with a program of jobs to an area of the city that needed them most. People would be able to walk to work at the plant located on part of the old airport property on Farmerville Street. Monster Moto would be the first tenant in the new Russtown Industrial Park.
The Board of Aldermen agreed for the city to pick up the rent on a 100,000-square-foot building a private corporation built especially for Monster Moto should Monster Moto default.
But the company that said it wanted to be so much a part of this community was never very visible. Then four months ago, in a move based solely on profitability, Monster Moto transferred its production back to China.
It’s unfortunate the Monster Moto experience didn’t turn out as anticipated. Yet perhaps it was a good learning experience nonetheless. Not every venture succeeds. Market conditions are unpredictable, even with the best number crunchers. Vetting is important.
It’s OK to be disappointed.
