Musings from the end of the driveway

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:44pm
in
Glynn Harris
For years, my favorite start for the day has been early morning when I walked to the end of our driveway to pick up the daily paper. I no longer subscribe to the paper but old habits are hard to break; I still walk the 100 yards down the driveway to the edge of our country road and pause for a minute or so to see what I can see.
Across the road from the driveway’s end is a pasture. Some mornings I see only a beautiful sunrise to the east. This is usually enough to make the walk worthwhile. Other times, different scenes capture my attention.
