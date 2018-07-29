› Home ›
Tech’s College of Engineering and Science receives Google grant
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 12:10pm
Google has awarded the Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering and Science a $25k exploreCSR: Google Grant for Undergrad CS Research Focused Workshops for Women to organize and present a workshop during the 2018-19 academic year.
The workshop, “Cyber Research for Empowering Women Experimenters,” will provide undergraduate female students from throughout the region with the opportunity to network while performing cyber experiments, according to a press release from the university.
