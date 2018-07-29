› Home ›
Pay raises: Timing counts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:56am
in
Ruston Alderman Jim Pearce is correct.
It doesn’t look good for members of the Board of Aldermen to consider giving themselves a raise one month after being re-elected.
We’ll go even a step further. It doesn’t look good for the board to consider giving Mayor Ronny Walker a raise either, and for the same reason.
But raises for the mayor and the five aldermen are exactly what’s on the table as the board prepares to vote Sept. 10 on the city budget for the coming fiscal year.
