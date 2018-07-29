› Home ›
President Trump escalates feud with AG Jeff Sessions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:42am
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump escalated his long-running feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions today, pressing him to investigate those who are probing his administration.
Responding to Sessions’ declaration that he would not be influenced by politics, Trump tweeted that Sessions must “look into all of the corruption on the ‘other side,’” adding: “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”
The president’s tweets marked the second day of a highly public smackdown by Trump of his attorney general.
