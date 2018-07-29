  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters to kick off home stand

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:13am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech junior Jaelyn Peeples assisted on both goals in the Lady Techster’s loss against Northwestern State.

The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will have another set of home matches at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. today against Incarnate Word.

The four-game home stretch to open the season then concludes at 7 p.m. Sunday against Interstate-20 foe Louisiana-Monroe.

Tech (1-1-0) had its program-record nine-match home unbeaten streak come to an end this past Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Northwestern State.

