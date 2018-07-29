› Home ›
Techsters to kick off home stand
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:13am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will have another set of home matches at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. today against Incarnate Word.
The four-game home stretch to open the season then concludes at 7 p.m. Sunday against Interstate-20 foe Louisiana-Monroe.
Tech (1-1-0) had its program-record nine-match home unbeaten streak come to an end this past Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Northwestern State.
