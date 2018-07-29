› Home ›
Bulldogs, Lamar burn up Joe Aillet scoreboard
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 11:00am
Nico Van Thyn
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of stories surrounding the 50th anniversary of Joe Aillet Stadium.
The lead of the game story — 49 years ago — said it was an “astronomical” score: Louisiana Tech 77, Lamar 40.
Even today, in this era of wide-open spread sets, no-huddle, fast-paced offensive football, it is unmatched in Louisiana Tech University history.
The night game of Nov. 15, 1969, remains the highest-scoring game ever at Joe Aillet Stadium (then, in its second season, called the new Tech Stadium). It was the seventh game played there; there have been 220 others.
