Tech FG holder honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:09pm
Parker named to Mortell Award Watch List
Louisiana Tech senior Will Parker has been named a preseason candidate for the 2018 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year Award, it was announced by the HOTY Foundation via social media this week.
Parker, who is currently pursuing his master’s degree in business administration, is entering his second season handling the holding duties for the Bulldogs. Last season, Parker held for kicker Jonathan Barnes, who was 25-of-33 on field goals and 43-of-46 on points after touchdowns.
