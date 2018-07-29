› Home ›
The day the goalposts came down at ‘The Joe’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/22/2018 - 11:39am
Tech’s 1990 win over CSU remembered as one of most exciting games ever
Malcolm Butler
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories honoring the 50th anniversary of the opening of Joe Aillet Stadium.
The south end zone of Joe Aillet Stadium has been the site of some memorable moments during the facility’s first five decades of existence.
Perhaps none was bigger than Gene Johnson’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Slaughter on November 17, 1990, lifting the Bulldogs to a 31-30 come-from-behind victory over Colorado State.
